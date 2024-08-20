Canada to play soccer friendly against Panama at BMO Field in October

TORONTO — The Canadian men’s soccer team will play a friendly match against Panama at Toronto’s BMO Field during the upcoming FIFA window.

Canada Soccer announced the Oct. 15 match in a release on Tuesday.

The Canadians are coming off an impressive fourth-place finish at the 2024 Copa America in which they were narrowly defeated by 15-time champion Uruguay in the third-place match.

Canada led 2-1 on goals from Ismael Kone and Jonathan David before Uruguay star striker Luis Suarez levelled it in added time. Uruguay went on to win 4-3 on penalty kicks.

Canada rose from 48th to 40th in the FIFA world ranking after the tournament.

The Canadians are 3-2-5 against Panama, with the most recent result a 2-0 win for Canada in the 2023 CONCACAF Nations League semifinals.

Canada Soccer says it is looking to secure another opponent in the October FIFA window.

“Playing home matches in front of our fans will further connect Canada to our team,” Canada coach Jesse Marsch said in a statement. “We can’t wait to celebrate a positive summer in front of our country knowing that we need to keep building as we look towards our home FIFA World Cup in 2026.”

Toronto has also been selected as the host of Canada’s 2024-25 CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal second leg. The match is scheduled for Nov. 19.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 20, 2024.