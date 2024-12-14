Canada unveils roster for upcoming world junior hockey championship

OTTAWA — Canada’s team for the upcoming world junior hockey championship is set.

The country unveiled its 25-player roster Friday following the conclusion of a selection camp in Ottawa. The tournament runs in the nation’s capital Dec. 26 to Jan. 5.

Gavin McKenna, at only 16, and 18-year-old Porter Martone are among Canada’s 14 forwards, while 17-year-old Matthew Schaefer headlines the group of eight defencemen.

Jack Ivankovic, Carter George and Carson Bjarnason are Canada’s goalies.

The roster includes five of seven players from last year’s team who attended camp: Easton Cowan, Brayden Yager, Tanner Molendyk, Oliver Bonk and Carson Rehkopf. Molendyk was hurt for last year’s tournament, where Canada lost in the quarterfinals, but initially made the team.

Forward Matthew Wood and goalie Scott Ratzlaff were among the cuts.

