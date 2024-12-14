Canada unveils roster for upcoming world junior hockey championship

December 13, 2024 at 23 h 04 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Canada unveils roster for upcoming world junior hockey championship

OTTAWA — Canada’s team for the upcoming world junior hockey championship is set.

The country unveiled its 25-player roster Friday following the conclusion of a selection camp in Ottawa. The tournament runs in the nation’s capital Dec. 26 to Jan. 5.

Gavin McKenna, at only 16, and 18-year-old Porter Martone are among Canada’s 14 forwards, while 17-year-old Matthew Schaefer headlines the group of eight defencemen.

Jack Ivankovic, Carter George and Carson Bjarnason are Canada’s goalies.

The roster includes five of seven players from last year’s team who attended camp: Easton Cowan, Brayden Yager, Tanner Molendyk, Oliver Bonk and Carson Rehkopf. Molendyk was hurt for last year’s tournament, where Canada lost in the quarterfinals, but initially made the team.

Forward Matthew Wood and goalie Scott Ratzlaff were among the cuts.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 13, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

‘Satisfying victory’: Toronto man wins world Excel spreadsheet championships in Vegas
Ontario News

‘Satisfying victory’: Toronto man wins world Excel spreadsheet championships in Vegas

A Toronto man who excelled to secure the title of a global spreadsheet champion last week calls his unusual…

Canada’s Savannah Grewal eager to improve after re-earning LPGA Tour card
Ontario News

Canada’s Savannah Grewal eager to improve after re-earning LPGA Tour card

Canada's Savannah Grewal has re-earned her LPGA Tour card for 2025 and will take plenty of lessons into…

Canada Ravens set to face U.S. Hawks in Women’s Rugby League World Cup qualifier
Ontario News

Canada Ravens set to face U.S. Hawks in Women’s Rugby League World Cup qualifier

Fresh from an 80-0 drubbing of the U.S. Pioneers developmental squad, the Canada Ravens look to take…