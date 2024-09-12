Canada’s consul general in New York at House committee today about official residence

OTTAWA — Canada’s consul general in New York is meeting with MPs today to talk about the purchase of his official residence.

Former CTV journalist Tom Clark is answering questions at the House operations committee which is studying the government’s decision to buy a $9-million condo in Manhattan.

Conservative members of the committee have called the purchase wasteful and opulent and proof of just how little the Liberals understand the struggles of everyday Canadians.

In previous committee meetings, senior government officials testified that the purchase was made because Canada’s old residence was in need of millions of dollars of renovations.

Global Affairs Canada is selling that apartment, and it’s listed for $13 million.

Officials have also told MPs that Clark had nothing to do with the decision to buy the new residence.

Members of the committee tried to get Clark to testify last month, but he was not available.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 12, 2024.