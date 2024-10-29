Canada’s Eltorgman falls to Israel’s Poleshchuk at Cambridge Classic squash tourney

TORONTO — Canadian squash player Salah Eltorgman dropped a 7-11, 11-4, 11-9, 11-7 decision to Israel’s Daniel Poleshchuk in quarterfinal play Tuesday at the Cambridge Group of Clubs Classic.

Eltorgman, from Toronto, was the lone Canadian left in the men’s draw of the Pro Squash Association tournament, which is a companion event to the Canadian Women’s Open.

The lone Canadian remaining in the women’s draw, Hollie Naughton of Mississauga, Ont., was scheduled to play Melissa Alves of France in the quarterfinals on Tuesday evening.

Naughton, the world No. 26, is ranked three positions higher than Alves, who dispatched top-seeded Nele Coll of Belgium on Monday.

Semifinals will be played Wednesday in the Allen Lambert Galleria at Brookfield Place.

The finals are set for Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 29, 2024.