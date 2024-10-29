Canada’s Eltorgman falls to Israel’s Poleshchuk at Cambridge Classic squash tourney

October 29, 2024 at 17 h 52 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Canada’s Eltorgman falls to Israel’s Poleshchuk at Cambridge Classic squash tourney

TORONTO — Canadian squash player Salah Eltorgman dropped a 7-11, 11-4, 11-9, 11-7 decision to Israel’s Daniel Poleshchuk in quarterfinal play Tuesday at the Cambridge Group of Clubs Classic.

Eltorgman, from Toronto, was the lone Canadian left in the men’s draw of the Pro Squash Association tournament, which is a companion event to the Canadian Women’s Open.

The lone Canadian remaining in the women’s draw, Hollie Naughton of Mississauga, Ont., was scheduled to play Melissa Alves of France in the quarterfinals on Tuesday evening.

Naughton, the world No. 26, is ranked three positions higher than Alves, who dispatched top-seeded Nele Coll of Belgium on Monday.

Semifinals will be played Wednesday in the Allen Lambert Galleria at Brookfield Place.

The finals are set for Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 29, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Ford says $200 cheques will be mailed to each Ontario taxpayer at a cost of $3B
Ontario News

Ford says $200 cheques will be mailed to each Ontario taxpayer at a cost of $3B

TORONTO — Ontario taxpayers are set to receive $200 cheques in the mail early next year, a $3-billion…