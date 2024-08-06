Canada’s Fung, Zhao knocked out of NBO Toronto qualifying

TORONTO — Canadians Stacey Fung and Carol Zhao won’t reach the National Bank Open main draw.

Fung was knocked out in the second round of women’s singles qualifying with a 6-1, 6-3 loss to top qualifier Katie Volynets of the United States on Monday at Sobeys Stadium.

The 27-year-old Fung, from Vancouver, won just seven of 32 points on first serve and conceded eight of nine break points

Zhao of Richmond Hill, Ont., dropped a 6-1, 6-0 decision to Ashlyn Krueger of the United States. She had 13 double faults and won just 30 per cent of the points on her first serve.

The 29-year-old Zhao defeated Kristina Mladenovic of France 7-5, 6-1 in the first round on Sunday after replacing Hailey Baptiste as an alternate. Baptiste withdrew due to travel issues.

Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., Vancouver’s Rebecca Marino, and Toronto’s Marina Stakusic are already in the NBO main draw, which begins Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 5, 2024.