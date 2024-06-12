Canada’s largest school board says systems operational after cyberattack

June 12, 2024 at 19 h 23 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Canada’s largest public school board says it is working with police to assess the impact of a recent cyberattack, but its main system remains operational and has not been affected.

In a letter to parents, the Toronto District School Board says an unauthorized party gained access to its technology testing environment, which is separate and used to test programs before they run on the board’s main computer system.

The board says its cybersecurity team took immediate steps to secure and preserve data, and to safeguard critical systems.

The TDSB says it is conducting a thorough investigation to understand the nature of the incident, any impact on its network, and whether any personal information in the testing environment may have been affected.

It says the province’s privacy commissioner has been notified, and affected people will be contacted if there has been an impact on personal information.

The board says it can only provide limited information on the incident given the ongoing investigation, but parents can reach out if they have any questions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 12, 2024.

