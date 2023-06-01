Canada’s Penny Oleksiak to miss world swimming championships because of injury

June 1, 2023 at 15 h 47 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Associated Press
Comment count:
Canada’s Penny Oleksiak to miss world swimming championships because of injury

TORONTO (AP) — Seven-time Olympic medalist Penny Oleksiak will miss the world swimming championships in July while she continues rehabbing from injury.

Oleksiak had been coming back from left knee surgery since last August when she developed an unrelated shoulder issue.

The 22-year-old Canadian competed for the first time in nine months at the Mare Nostrum meet in Barcelona, Spain, in May. After that, she and coach Ryan Mallette decided she would focus on continued rehabilitation rather than swim at worlds in Fukuoka, Japan.

“Now I need to focus on my rehab to get back to where I want to be and put myself in position to be at my best next season,” Oleksiak said.

She is the most decorated Canadian Olympian in history. Among her seven medals is a gold in the 100-meter freestyle at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

CBC to add free streaming channels for local news, comedy
Ontario News

CBC to add free streaming channels for local news, comedy

TORONTO — CBC is set to launch more free streaming channels including one dedicated to comedy and several focused on local news. The…

Ottawa’s light rail system will be closed for maintenance evenings, weekends in June
Ontario News

Ottawa’s light rail system will be closed for maintenance evenings, weekends in June

Ottawa's light rail transit service will be partially shut down for maintenance from June 5 to 19. OC…