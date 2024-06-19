Canada’s population grew to top 41 million in the first quarter: StatCan

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says the country’s population topped 41 million people in the first quarter of this year as it grew by 0.6 per cent.

The agency says the population reached 41,012,563 on April 1, a gain of 242,673 people in the first three months of the year.

Statistics Canada said the increase came as the country welcomed 121,758 immigrants in the first quarter.

Net emigration amounted to 12,613 people for the quarter.

Canada also added 131,810 non-permanent residents to the population.

Statistics Canada noted that for temporary immigration, most of the growth happened before an announcement that caps would be placed on the number of permits issued to non-permanent residents in 2024.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 19, 2024.