Canada’s privacy czar launches investigation into student information data breach

The federal privacy watchdog says he has launched a formal investigation into a cybersecurity breach involving a student information system used across Canada.

Privacy commissioner Philippe Dufresne says the probe was launched after his office received a breach report from U.S.-based PowerSchool, which provides the affected software, and a complaint about the incident.

PowerSchool has told school boards in Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Alberta and elsewhere across North America that it experienced a data breach between Dec. 22 and 28.

The Toronto District School Board said last month that its students’ addresses, health card numbers, emergency contacts and some medical information may have been stolen in the data breach.

Dufresne says his “immediate focus” is to ensure that PowerSchool is taking measures to reduce the risk to those affected by the breach and prevent this from happening again.

He says the company is notifying affected Canadians and offering them credit monitoring and identity protection services.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2025.