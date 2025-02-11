Canada’s privacy czar launches investigation into student information data breach

February 11, 2025 at 17 h 09 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Canada’s privacy czar launches investigation into student information data breach

The federal privacy watchdog says he has launched a formal investigation into a cybersecurity breach involving a student information system used across Canada.

Privacy commissioner Philippe Dufresne says the probe was launched after his office received a breach report from U.S.-based PowerSchool, which provides the affected software, and a complaint about the incident.

PowerSchool has told school boards in Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Alberta and elsewhere across North America that it experienced a data breach between Dec. 22 and 28.

The Toronto District School Board said last month that its students’ addresses, health card numbers, emergency contacts and some medical information may have been stolen in the data breach.

Dufresne says his “immediate focus” is to ensure that PowerSchool is taking measures to reduce the risk to those affected by the breach and prevent this from happening again.

He says the company is notifying affected Canadians and offering them credit monitoring and identity protection services.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2025.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Woman dies in Hamilton police custody, provincial watchdog investigating
Ontario News

Woman dies in Hamilton police custody, provincial watchdog investigating

Ontario's police watchdog says it is investigating the death of a 31-year-old woman while she was in…