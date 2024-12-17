Canada’s quarterly population growth hits slowest pace since early 2022

December 17, 2024 at 13 h 56 min
The Canadian Press
OTTAWA — Statistics Canada estimates the country’s population grew by 176,699 people between July 1 and Oct. 1, marking the slowest pace of growth since the first quarter of 2022.

Canada’s population is estimated to have reached roughly 41.5 million people.

International migration continues to account for most of the increase in population.

The federal government tightened up temporary foreign worker program rules and capped study permits after facing significant political scrutiny for the impact of strong population growth on housing and services.

The report says the three-month period saw the lowest net increase in the number of non-permanent residents of any third quarter since 2015, excluding the third quarter of 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic led to a sharp decrease.

About 80,000 people moved between provinces in the third quarter, marking a decrease in interprovincial migration that is closer to pre-pandemic levels.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 17, 2024.

