Canada’s retaliation plan against 25 per cent tariffs still largely unknown

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced last night Canada will respond with retaliatory tariffs after U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed 25 per cent tariffs against the country would go into effect Tuesday, but the entirety of Canada’s plan to fight back remains largely unknown.

Trudeau said Saturday night Canada will respond to Trump’s threat with 25 per cent tariffs against $155 billion worth of American goods, including alcohol, furniture and natural resources.

Trudeau did not answer whether Canada would consider cutting energy supplies to the U.S. in light of tariffs, saying instead any measures that involve one region of the country more than others will be done “carefully” and with the full partnership of regional leaders.

A full list of items Canada is targeting could be released as early as today.

The news came after Trump said any retaliatory measures from Canada could be met with increased tariffs.

Provincial leaders appeared to be in line with Trudeau’s messaging about protecting the Canadian economy and its relationship with it’s southern neighbour on Saturday, while acknowledging the momentous challenge ahead for the country.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is expected to address the media at a news conference in British Columbia this morning in light of Trump’s announcement.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2025.