February 10, 2025 at 17 h 27 min
The Canadian Press
Canada’s Shapovalov rockets up ATP rankings following Dallas Open victory

TORONTO — Denis Shapovalov has surged back into the ATP Tour’s top 40 after completing the biggest tournament win of his career.

Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., moved up 22 places to No. 32 in the rankings released Monday after defeating Casper Ruud on Sunday in the final of the Dallas Open.

The 25-year-old Canadian posted three wins over top-10 opponents — Ruud, Tommy Paul and Taylor Fritz — en route to winning the first ATP 500 title of his career.

Shapovalov, a former world No. 10, has been on a steady rebound since seeing his ranking fall to 140 last summer.

Montreal’s Felix Auger-Aliassime, who won two ATP 250 events early this year before sustaining a toe injury last week at Rotterdam, is Canada’s top male tennis player at No. 22.

On the WTA Tour, Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., is the only Canadian in the top 100 at No. 27.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 10, 2025.

