Canadian broadcasters ramp up coronation coverage ahead of main event Saturday

May 2, 2023 at 8 h 00 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Canada’s major networks have kicked off a week of coronation coverage leading to Saturday’s historic crowning of King Charles III and Queen Consort, Camilla.

CBC’s flagship newscast “The National” and “CTV National News” are each broadcasting live from London all week, while “Global National” heads overseas Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.

In-depth coverage of the coronation at Westminster Abbey will begin in the wee hours Saturday for much of the country, and is set to feature Lisa LaFlamme on Citytv, Adrienne Arsenault on CBC, Dawna Friesen on Global and Omar Sachedina on CTV.

Live coverage of Saturday’s main event begins at 4 a.m. ET on channels including Citytv, CBC TV, CBC News Network, CTV, CP24 and CTV News Channel. Global starts its live coverage at 5 a.m. ET.

Streaming coverage also begins at 4 a.m. ET through digital options including CBC Gem, CBC News Explore, CBC Listen, CTVNews.ca and the CTV and CTV News apps. Coverage on Globalnews.ca starts at 5 a.m. ET.

Those looking for live foreign coverage can also turn to cable channels including CNN, Fox News and BBC World News (North America).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 2, 2023.

