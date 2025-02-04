Canadian Chamber of Commerce says uncertainty and turmoil persist with tariff delay

February 4, 2025 at 13 h 52 min
The Canadian Press
OTTAWA — The Canadian Chamber of Commerce says a decision by U.S. President Donald Trump to delay the implementation of tariffs on Canadian goods headed to the U.S. leaves businesses, workers, and families in the lurch.

Chamber chief executive Candace Laing says with the potential for tariffs still on the table, the turmoil and uncertainty persist.

Laing says the delay gives more time for Canadian businesses and governments to drive home the point that tariffs make no sense.

The U.S. was set to impose tariffs on Canadian imports before Trump announced a 30-day pause on Monday after two phone calls with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Trump had threatened the tariffs in response to what he called Canada’s failure to curb the illegal flow of people and drugs across the border.

The prime minister said he had a “good call” with Trump and talked about implementing a $1.3-billion border plan that includes helicopter patrols and commitments to appoint a “fentanyl czar,” list drug cartels as terrorist entities, and launch a Canada-U.S. joint strike force to combat organized crime.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 4, 2025.

