Canadian cricketer Dilpreet Singh Bajwa scores century at Global T20 Canada

July 31, 2024 at 15 h 44 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Canadian cricketer Dilpreet Singh Bajwa scores century at Global T20 Canada

BRAMPTON, Ont. — Dilpreet Singh Bajwa has entered the Global T20 Canada record book, becoming the first Canadian cricketer to score a century at the tournament.

Bajwa slammed 10 fours and six sixes Tuesday in going 100 not out for the Montreal Tigers in their 42-run win over the Brampton Wolves. His century came off 55 balls, as Montreal, which won the toss and elected to bat, ended its innings at 166 for seven.

In response, Brampton was all out at 124 in the final over.

“It was my first inning as an opener and I am glad I executed it well,” Bajwa said in a statement. “This league is a good exposure for me and other Canadian players.”

The 21-year-old Bajwa plays his club cricket for Centurions Cricket Club in Burnaby, B.C.

The Global T20 Canada, now in its fourth season, runs through Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 31, 2024

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

S&P/TSX composite up more than 200 points as oil prices rise, U.S. markets rally
Ontario News

S&P/TSX composite up more than 200 points as oil prices rise, U.S. markets rally

TORONTO — Gains in energy stocks and base metals led Canada's main stock index up more than 200 points…