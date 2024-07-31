Canadian cricketer Dilpreet Singh Bajwa scores century at Global T20 Canada

BRAMPTON, Ont. — Dilpreet Singh Bajwa has entered the Global T20 Canada record book, becoming the first Canadian cricketer to score a century at the tournament.

Bajwa slammed 10 fours and six sixes Tuesday in going 100 not out for the Montreal Tigers in their 42-run win over the Brampton Wolves. His century came off 55 balls, as Montreal, which won the toss and elected to bat, ended its innings at 166 for seven.

In response, Brampton was all out at 124 in the final over.

“It was my first inning as an opener and I am glad I executed it well,” Bajwa said in a statement. “This league is a good exposure for me and other Canadian players.”

The 21-year-old Bajwa plays his club cricket for Centurions Cricket Club in Burnaby, B.C.

The Global T20 Canada, now in its fourth season, runs through Sunday.

—

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 31, 2024