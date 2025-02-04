Canadian defensive back Campbell returns to Saskatchewan Roughriders

REGINA — Canadian Tevaughn Campbell is back with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The six-foot, 200-pound defensive back re-signed with the CFL club Monday following six seasons in the NFL. Campbell, a Toronto native, played with the Riders in 2016-17.

Campbell, 31, began his CFL career with Calgary (2016), who drafted him in the third round, No. 22 overall, in 2015. The Stampeders dealt Campbell to Saskatchewan on Feb. 11, 2016.

In August, 2017, the Riders traded Campbell along with two draft picks to Montreal for quarterback Vernon Adams and an ’18 selection. Campbell signed with the NFL’s New York Jets on Jan. 4, 2019.

He also spent time south of the border with the L.A. Chargers (2019-22), Las Vegas Raiders (2022) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2022-24). Campbell has appeared in 42 career CFL games, registering 53 tackles, nine special-teams tackles, four interceptions, three defensive TDs, a sack and two forced fumbles.

At the 2015 CFL combine, Campbell posted a 40-yard dash time of 4.35 seconds. He was also a member of Canada’s national seven-man rugby squad.

—

Argos sign Canadian offensive lineman Hunter to extension

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts signed Canadian offensive lineman Ryan Hunter to a contract extension.

Hunter, 29, of North Bay, Ont. was the CFL’s outstanding lineman last season.

The Argos also released Canadian receiver Tommy Nield. The six-foot-three, 203-pound native of Guelph, Ont., had spent the last four seasons with the CFL club.

The six-foot-three, 316-pound Hunter enters his fourth season with Toronto. Last year, the former Bowling Green star started 17 regular-season games, seeing action at both guard and tackle as the Argos went on to win the Grey Cup.

Hunter has appeared in 40 CFL regular-season games with Toronto and earned CFL all-star honours the last two years. He has helped the Argos win two Grey Cups during his tenure and was also a member of the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl-winning team in 2019.

—

Winnipeg Blue Bombers re-sign American offensive tackle Lofton

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers signed American offensive tackle Eric Lofton to a one-year contract extension Monday.

The six-foot-four, 293-pound Lofton was slated to become a free agent next week.

Lofton started all 18 regular-season games with Winnipeg last season and helped running back Brady Oliveira earn a second straight CFL rushing crown en route to being named the league’s outstanding player and Canadian. Also, starter Zach Collaros threw for a career-high 4,336 yards.

—

Elks sign linebacker Morgan to two-year contract extension

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks signed American linebacker Nyles Morgan to a two-year extension Monday.

Morgan, 28, would’ve become a free agent next week.

The Chicago native finished tied with teammate Nick Anderson for the CFL lead in tackles (111) last season and was third overall in total defensive plays (120). He has spent the last four years with Edmonton, having registered 325 tackles, seven sacks, three forced fumbles and an interception in 52 career regular-season games.

Edmonton also re-signed offensive lineman Brett Boyko to a two-year contract while giving defensive lineman Jacob Plamondon a one-year extension. Both are Canadians.

Plamondon was scheduled to become a free agent next week.

Boyko rejoins the Elks after being released by the club late last month. The 32-year-old Saskatoon native has made 29 starts for Edmonton the last two seasons.

Plamondon, a Red Deer, Alta., native, enters his fourth season with Edmonton. The 26-year-old has appeared in 31 career CFL regular-season games, having registered 14 special-teams tackles.

—

Stampeders sign Canadian defensive lineman Kelon Thomas to extension

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders signed Canadian defensive lineman Kelon Thomas to a one-year contract extension Monday.

The deal keeps the six-foot-five, 249-pound Thomas with the CFL club through the 2026 season.

Thomas, a Toronto native, signed with Calgary as a free agent in 2023. He has appeared in 23 regular-season games and one playoff contest with the Stampeders, registering three tackles and two knockdowns as well as 21 special-teams tackles.

Before joining the Stampeders, Thomas played for the Canadian Junior Football League’s Okanagan Sun.

—

Hamilton Tiger-Cats re-sign receiver Kiondre Smith, running back Ante Litre

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats re-signed receiver Kiondre Smith and running back Ante Litre to two-year contract extensions Monday.

Both Canadians were slated to become free agents next week.

The six-foot-one, 180-pound Smith, of Markham, Ont., registered career highs last season in catches (74), receiving yards (933) and TDs (seven) while appearing in all 18 regular-season games in 2024. Smith enters his fourth season with Hamilton having registered 147 receptions for 1,881 yards and eight touchdowns.

Litre, a 30-year-old Vancouver native, also appeared in all 18 regular-season games with Hamilton in 2024. He ran for 168 yards and a career-best five TDs while adding eight catches for 91 yards and a touchdown.

The five-foot-11, 223-pound Litre enters his eighth CFL season and second with Hamilton. He has appeared in 107 career regular-season games, rushing for 815 yards and 12 TDs and registering 50 catches for 420 yards and one touchdown.

Litre has also recorded 46 special-teams tackles.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 3, 2025.