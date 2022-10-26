Canadian defensive back Mike Daly returns to Hamilton Tiger-Cats

October 26, 2022 at 15 h 37 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Canadian defensive back Mike Daly returns to Hamilton Tiger-Cats

HAMILTON — Mike Daly is returning to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The Canadian defensive back and the Ticats agreed to a deal on Wednesday, allowing the 32-year-old Daly to return to Hamilton.

Daly played four games for the Tiger-Cats last season and started in the 108th Grey Cup at Tim Hortons Field, totalling eight defensive tackles last season. 

Hamilton fell to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 33-25 in the CFL championship game.

The Kitchener, Ont., native has played 91 games over seven seasons with the Ticats (2014-21), registering 150 total tackles. That includes 101 defensive tackles, one quarterback sack, two forced fumbles, eight interceptions and one defensive touchdown.

After last season, Daly joined Wilfrid Laurier University’s coaching staff as a defensive backs and special teams assistant coach helping guide the Golden Hawks to a 5-3 overall record. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 26, 2022.

Share this article
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Suggested articles

Veteran offensive lineman Revenberg approaching milestone with Hamilton Tiger-Cats
Ontario News

Veteran offensive lineman Revenberg approaching milestone with Hamilton Tiger-Cats

HAMILTON — Brandon Revenberg has quietly become a model of consistency with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The…

Ontario News

Hamilton Tiger-Cats release American offensive lineman Travis Vornkahl

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats released American offensive lineman Travis Vornkahl on Wednesday. The…

Rookie Jamie Newman to start at quarterback for Tiger-Cats versus Argos
Ontario News

Rookie Jamie Newman to start at quarterback for Tiger-Cats versus Argos

HAMILTON — Rookie Jamie Newman will make his first CFL start on the Hamilton Tiger-Cats' biggest stage. Newman…