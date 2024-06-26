Canadian Elite Basketball League to expand to 24-game regular season in 2025

June 26, 2024 at 16 h 52 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Canadian Elite Basketball League to expand to 24-game regular season in 2025

TORONTO — The Canadian Elite Basketball League is expanding its regular season to a 24-game format starting in 2025.

That will increase the number of total regular-season games from 100 to 120, the league said Wednesday in a release.

To accommodate the extra games, the 2025 season will start about a week earlier in early May and end two weeks later in late August.

CEBL teams have played 20-game schedules since the league started in 2019, except for the pandemic-shortened 2020 and 2021 campaigns.

League commissioner and co-founder Mike Morreale said in a statement that the expanded schedule will allow two additional home dates per club and increased scheduling flexibility, including more weekend games.

The 10-team CEBL is in the midst of its sixth season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 26, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Basketball autographed by 19 Canadian NBA players up for grabs in online contest
Ontario News

Basketball autographed by 19 Canadian NBA players up for grabs in online contest

TORONTO — There's at least one piece of basketball memorabilia that Bennedict Mathurin wishes he was…

Canadian men to meet U.S. in exhibition basketball play before Paris Olympics
Ontario News

Canadian men to meet U.S. in exhibition basketball play before Paris Olympics

TORONTO — Canada's senior men's basketball team will have an early test leading up to the 2024 Paris…

Gilgeous-Alexander, Wiggins headline Canada men’s Olympic basketball roster
Ontario News

Gilgeous-Alexander, Wiggins headline Canada men’s Olympic basketball roster

TORONTO — Canada Basketball general manager Rowan Barrett was clear about what the men's team can accomplish…