Canadian Gov. Gen Mary Simon to attend opening ceremonies of Paralympic Games

August 27, 2024 at 19 h 58 min
The Canadian Press
OTTAWA — Canada’s Governor General will attend Wednesday’s opening ceremonies of the Paralympic Games in Paris as part of a trip to France.

Mary Simon will meet with Canadian athletes in the village before the evening’s opening ceremonies at Place de la Concorde.

Canada’s first Indigenous governor general will represent the country at a reception for heads of state hosted by French president Emmanuel Macron, her office said in a statement.

Simon’s six-day itinerary also includes visits to the Canadian National Vimy Memorial and the Beaumont-Hamel Newfoundland Memorial where Simon will lay wreaths in remebrance of those who died in the First World War.

Canada’s team of 126 athletes will compete in 18 sports when competition starts Thursday in Paris.

Swimmer Katarina Roxon and wheelchair basketball player Patrick Anderson will carry Canada’s flag into the opening ceremonies.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 27, 2024.

