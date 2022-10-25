Canadian ‘Jeopardy’ super-champ Mattea Roach to return to Alex Trebek stage

October 24, 2022 at 20 h 09 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Canadian “Jeopardy” phenom Mattea Roach will return to TVs everywhere next month for the show’s tournament of champions.

Roach, who hails from Halifax and now calls Toronto home, earned her spot in the tourney this spring, when she won 23 consecutive games in the regular season.

It’s the fifth longest streak in the TV game show’s history.

The pre-recorded tournament itself begins airing on Oct. 31, but Roach isn’t set to appear until Nov. 8, when she’ll compete in an exhibition game against Amy Schneider and Matt Amodio, two other so-called “super-champions” from the past year.

Schneider holds the second-longest streak, having won 40 games, while Amodio is in the third spot with 38.

Roach, Schneider and Amodio will then compete against a larger pool of contestants for the tournament of champions’ semifinal round later in the week.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 24, 2022.

