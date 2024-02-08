Canadian marathoners Elmore, Levins earn Paris 2024 early nominations

February 7, 2024 at 19 h 25 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Malindi Elmore and Cam Levins are heading to Paris this summer.

Athletics Canada announced the two marathon runners earned early nominations to represent Canada at the 2024 Paris Olympics. It will be the third Olympic appearance for both athletes.

Elmore, of Kelowna, B.C., made her Olympic debut at the 2004 Athens Games in the 1,500 metres and retired in 2012 before returning to competition in 2019 to compete in the marathon. 

The 43-year-old achieved the Olympic qualifying standard with a personal-best time of two hours 23 minutes 30 seconds at the Berlin Marathon last September. Elmore finished ninth at the 2020 Tokyo Games, Canada’s second-best result ever in the women’s marathon.

Levins made his Olympic debut at the 2012 London Games in the 5,000 and 10,000 events. 

The Black Creek, B.C., native made his marathon debut in 2018 when he broke Jerome Drayton’s 43-year-old national record, crossing the finish line in 2:09:25 at the Toronto Waterfront Marathon.

The 34-year-old’s personal best of 2:05:36 at the Tokyo Marathon last March helped him achieve the qualifying standard and set an Americas record. Levins finished fourth at the 2022 world championships in the event.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 7, 2024.

