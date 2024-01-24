Canadian men to meet U.S. in exhibition basketball play before Paris Olympics

January 23, 2024 at 22 h 33 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Canadian men to meet U.S. in exhibition basketball play before Paris Olympics

TORONTO — Canada’s senior men’s basketball team will have an early test leading up to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Canada Basketball announced the team will face the U.S. in exhibition play in Las Vegas on July 10 at T-Mobile Arena as part of the USA Basketball Showcase.

The two teams last met in the bronze-medal game of the 2023 FIBA World Cup on September 10 in Manila, Philippines.

Canada came out on top with a 127-118 overtime victory for its first-ever medal on the World Cup stage.

The U.S. moved to No. 1 in the FIBA rankings following the tournament, dropping Spain from its perch. Canada, meanwhile, jumped from 15th to sixth.

Also Tuesday, USA Basketball announced its 41-player pool for its men’s national team. The list includes Toronto Raptors guard/forward Scottie Barnes.

The Olympics will take place from July 26 to Aug. 11.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 23, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Canadian RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley thrilled to join Toronto Raptors
Ontario News

Canadian RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley thrilled to join Toronto Raptors

TORONTO — RJ Barrett woke up in an Indianapolis hotel room, ready to play the Pacers with the New York…

Raptors send Anunoby, Achiuwa, Flynn to Knicks for Canadian Barrett, Quickley, pick
Ontario News

Raptors send Anunoby, Achiuwa, Flynn to Knicks for Canadian Barrett, Quickley, pick

TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have overhauled their roster, making a deal with a divisional and legal…

Pomerleau wins women’s Canadian marathon title, Broatch captures national men’s crown
Ontario News

Pomerleau wins women’s Canadian marathon title, Broatch captures national men’s crown

TORONTO — Caroline Pomerleau put her hand over her mouth and was wide-eyed being told what she accomplished…