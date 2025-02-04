Canadian midfielder Liam Fraser signs with Crawley Town of England’s League One

CRAWLEY — Canadian international midfielder Liam Fraser has signed a six-month contract with Crawley Town FC of England’s League One.

Crawley (6-15-6) currently sits 22nd in England’s 24-team third-tier league.

FC Dallas declined the 2025 contract option on the 26-year-old from Toronto in December.

Fraser came up through the Toronto FC ranks, signing as a homegrown player in January 2018, becoming the 16th player in the club’s history to sign for the first team from the Toronto academy. He made his pro debut in April 2018 against the Colorado Rapids.

Toronto sent him out on loan to Columbus in May 2021 for the duration of the season. He returned to Toronto after the loan, with his contract expiring at the end of 2021, eventually signing with KMSK Deinze in the Belgian second tier.

Across all competitions, Fraser appeared 37 times for the Belgian club before joining FC Dallas in August 2023.

A member of the 2022 World Cup squad, Fraser has won 19 caps for Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 4, 2025