February 10, 2023 at 17 h 09 min
The Canadian Press
Canadian organizations deploy aid workers in Turkey to help earthquake survivors

TORONTO — Canadian organizations are deploying aid workers to help the survivors of a disastrous earthquake that struck parts of Turkey and Syria. 

More than 22,000 people have been killed and thousands of buildings have been destroyed after the quake that hit on Monday. 

Hassan Wadi, a member of Human Concern International – a Muslim-led charity headquartered in Canada – says he travelled from Mississauga, Ont., to the Turkish city of Gaziantep this week to help the charity’s local team and partners deliver essentials to survivors including meals, gloves, mittens, jackets and blankets.

Wadi says most of the city’s residents are sheltering in public buildings, mosques, tents and cars after their homes were destroyed or damaged during the quake and several powerful aftershocks. 

Toronto-based humanitarian aid organization GlobalMedic says two of its members have landed in Turkey and two more will arrive there soon to work with local partners and install water purification units in areas hit by the quake. 

GlobalMedic says it is also shipping emergency kits that include a ceramic water filter, solar lights and hygiene items to Turkey and Syria, along with large tenting infrastructure that can be used as field hospitals. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 10, 2023.

