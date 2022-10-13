Canadian Premier League names finalists for Best Under-21 Canadian Player

October 12, 2022 — Changed at 20 h 40 min on October 12, 2022
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — York United FC’s Osaze De Rosario, Forge FC’s Woobens Pacius and Valour FC’s Sean Rea are up for the Canadian Premier League’s Best Canadian Under-21 Player award.

The finalists were nominated by members of the league office. The winner will be decided by a media vote.

The 21-year-old De Rosario, the son of former star striker Dwayne De Rosario, signed with York in April and went on to score a club-record 12 goals. The Toronto native finished second in the CPL’s Golden Boot race behind Alejandro Diaz, who scored 13 for Pacific FC before joining Norway’s Sogndal.

Pacius, a 21-year-old from Terrebonne, Que., scored a team-leading 10 goals for Forge, finishing fourth among CPL goal-scorers.

Rea had a breakout season after being loaned back to Valour by CF Montreal in April. The 20-year-old winger from Montreal, finished the regular season with a league-leading nine assists and five goals.

The CPL awards ceremony will be held ahead of the league’s championship match, to be played Oct. 29 or Oct. 30.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 12, 2022

