Canadian Premier League names three finalists for Golden Glove award

TORONTO — Cavalry FC’s Marco Carducci, Atletico Ottawa’s Nathan Ingham and Pacific FC’s Callum Irving are the nominees for the Canadian Premier League’s Golden Glove award, honouring the best goalkeeper during the 2022 regular season.

The nominees were chosen by members of the league office. The winner, to be decided by a media vote, will be announced during the league’s 2022 finals weekend Oct. 29-30.

The 26-year-old Carducci, who won the award in 2019, missed the first three games this season after a diagnosis of testicular cancer but returned to post 10 shutouts in 24 appearances for Cavalry this year.

Ingham, 29, helped Atletico Ottawa to its first playoff appearance and first place in the regular-season standings with eight clean sheets.

Irving, 29, tied Ingham with a league-leading 63 saves over the regular season.

Forge FC’s Triston Henry, who tied Carducci with 10 shutouts, did not make the final three.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 13, 2022.