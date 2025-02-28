Canadian screen industry entrepreneur, arts booster, Paul Bronfman dead at age 67

TORONTO — Canadian screen industry entrepreneur Paul Bronfman was remembered Thursday as a visionary leader and champion of creative talent whose legacy will live on.

Tributes to the film and television giant chronicled a life dedicated to sharing stories, supporting new talent and building Canada’s industry.

His children Jonathan, Andrew and Alex Bronfman said Thursday the arts booster died Wednesday in Toronto, surrounded by family. He was 67.

“He was the most resilient, stubborn and dedicated man,” his children said in an email.

Bronfman was a go-to supplier of production equipment, studio space and other services for Canadian and Hollywood film, television and streaming shoots.

He was chairman and CEO of Comweb Corporation and William F. White International until its sale in 2019.

He was also founding partner of the waterfront filming complex Filmport Studios, which was later rebranded Pinewood Toronto Studios, where he served as chair.

Film producer Don Carmody described Bronfman as a “titan of the Canadian industry,” who also happened to be his best friend of 45 years.

“We were on innumerable boards of directors together for so many film and television organizations,” Carmody wrote in an email.

“Somehow he always seemed to be on at least one more board or advisory committee than me. He was tireless in donating his time and money to this community and will be greatly missed.

“None will miss him as much as me however.”

Carmody said the pair regularly went to rock concerts together, even as Bronfman’s health declined.

Bronfman had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1995, and later in life was mostly paralyzed from the neck down, Carmody said.

“He couldn’t get up and boogie anymore, but wow could he ever bob his head,” Carmody wrote. “I would laugh because he was always on the beat and having a better time than all the young kids around us.”

A member of one of Canada’s best known business families, Bronfman’s great-uncle Samuel founded liquor giant Seagram Company, and father Edward built a business empire with holdings that included Royal LePage, Labatt Breweries and the Montreal Canadiens.

Also a philanthropist and arts lover, Paul Bronfman supported multiple film festivals and charities.

He served on the board of directors for industry groups including the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television, the Canadian Film Centre and the Canadian Media Production Association.

Neishaw Ali, CEO and executive producer of the visual effects studio Spin VFX, called Bronfman “a great mentor, visionary leader, and philanthropist.”

“Paul Bronfman has been reshaping the production landscape in Canada for decades. His deep love for the film and television industry is clearly seen in him championing emerging talents, providing filmmakers with tools, and creating infrastructure to bring their stories to life,” Ali said Thursday by email.

“Above all, Paul was a brilliant businessman, bold, driven and deeply dedicated to our industry and creative community at large. His passing is an immense loss and his contributions will endure for years to come.”

Bronfman is survived by his children Alex, Jonathan and Andrew as well as six grandchildren. He also leaves behind two brothers, David and Brian.

Bronfman will be remembered at a funeral at Beth Tzedec Congregation on Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 27, 2025.

-with files from Nicole Thompson.