Canadian skier Megan Oldham lands slopestyle silver at World Cup in Aspen

February 1, 2025 at 19 h 00 min
The Canadian Press
ASPEN — Canadian freestyle skier Megan Oldham soared to a World Cup silver medal in slopestyle Saturday.

The 23-year-old from Parry Sound, Ont., scored 86.93 points to finish behind France’s Tess Ledeux, who recorded 88.06. Rell Harwood of the United States took bronze with 77.53.

Vancouver’s Skye Clarke finished 10th in the 23-skier field.

Oldham picked up her second podium finish of the season after also winning slopestyle silver last month in Switzerland.

Alex Hall of the United States won gold in the men’s competition ahead of fellow American Colby Stevenson. Norway’s Birk Ruud claimed bronze.

Evan McEachran of Oakville, Ont., was the top Canadian in fifth place. Max Moffatt of Guelph, Ont., finished 12th.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 1, 2025.

