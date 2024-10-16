Canadian soldier dies while off-duty in Latvia

Canadian soldier dies while off-duty in Latvia

OTTAWA — Latvian State Police are investigating the death of a Canadian soldier in the capital city of Riga.

The Canadian Armed Forces said in a statement that Capt. Aaron Wideman died while off-duty.

Lt.-Gen. Stephen Kelsey, vice-chief of the defence staff, said Wideman died on Sunday.

The military did not provide details about the death.

He was posted within the Latvian National Armed Forces.

Canada leads a NATO battle group in Latvia meant to deter and respond to threats posed by Russia.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 15, 2024.

