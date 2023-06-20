Canadian Swifties who hoped for local shows left wanting as Taylor Swift skips Canada

June 20, 2023 at 19 h 41 min
Reading time: 1 min
David Friend, The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Canadian Swifties who hoped for local shows left wanting as Taylor Swift skips Canada

TORONTO — Taylor Swift is giving Canadian fans the cold shoulder.

While many Swifties expected the “Anti-Hero” singer-songwriter might add local tour stops to her growing schedule, they were disappointed on Tuesday when a wave of nearly 40 new dates left out Canada.

Swift announced her Eras Tour — which began in March with dates across the United States — is heading overseas in 2024 with four nights at Japan’s Tokyo Dome, and two in London’s Wembley Stadium.

Some of the other countries added to the calendar include France, Italy, Spain, Ireland, Austria, Germany, Poland, Portugal, and Singapore.

Swift’s tour will wind through Mexico, Argentina and Brazil later this year.

A representative for Universal Music Canada, which distributes her music domestically, did not respond to requests for comment.

Swift last played Canada when her Reputation Stadium Tour rolled through Toronto in 2018. One of the nights included a surprise appearance by Bryan Adams who sang his hit “Summer of ’69” with her. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 20, 2023.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Businesses’ changing credit usage a worrying trend: Equifax
Ontario News

Businesses’ changing credit usage a worrying trend: Equifax

TORONTO — New data suggests a significant shift in credit usage among businesses in the first quarter…

Graphic designer Art Irizawa became an unlikely TV celebrity as Fuji on ‘Super Dave’
Ontario News

Graphic designer Art Irizawa became an unlikely TV celebrity as Fuji on ‘Super Dave’

TORONTO — Graphic designer Arthur Irizawa never aspired to be a celebrity before he landed a role on…