Canadian technology organizations form semiconductor working group

June 19, 2023 at 13 h 53 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Several Canadian tech organizations are forming a group to advance the country’s semiconductor industry.

The group is called the Semiconductor Industry Leadership and Innovation Canada Action Network.

It says it will advocate for the semiconductor industry with the federal and provincial governments and develop a made-in-Canada action plan for leadership across the global sector.

Members of the group include the Council of Canadian Innovators, CMC Microsystems, the Alliance for Semiconductor Innovation, Canada’s Semiconductor Council and the Canadian Innovation Network. 

The U15 Group of Canadian Research Universities, Optonique and ISEQ are also members.

Semiconductor supply chains were snarled during the COVID-19 pandemic and many companies found themselves scrambling to make or obtain as many of the chips as possible.

“Semiconductors are a critical technology, used by virtually all advanced industries as inputs, and they are only becoming more important as technology advances,” said Gordon Harling, president and chief executive of CMC Microsystems.

“Canada has already made important investments in cleantech, AI, quantum computing and other sectors that all rely on bespoke semiconductors for their success. Strengthening Canada as a semiconductor player complements those existing commitments, as well as those in critical minerals.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 19, 2023.

