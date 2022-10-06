Canadian Tire ends Hockey Canada partnership as fallout at organization grows

October 6, 2022 — Changed at 11 h 42 min on October 6, 2022
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Canadian Tire Corp. has ended its partnership with Hockey Canada as the fallout from the sporting organization’s handling of alleged sexual assaults grows. 

The retailer joins a list of top-tier sponsors including Telus Corp., Scotiabank, Tim Hortons and Chevrolet Canada that have pulled their support for hockey’s national governing body.

Canadian Tire spokeswoman Jane Shaw says the company made the decision to end its partnership with Hockey Canada after careful consideration.

She says Hockey Canada appears to be continuing to resist meaningful change and “we can no longer confidently move forward together.”

Shaw says Canadian Tire will redirect its support to hockey-related organizations that better align with the company’s values and focus on inclusive and safe sport for all Canadians.

The move comes as Hockey Canada continues to defend its leadership and the way money was paid out in lawsuits involving allegations of group sexual assaults.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 6, 2022.

Companies in this story: (TSX:CTC, TSX:QSR, TSX:BNS, TSX:T)

