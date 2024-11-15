Canadian Tire selling industrial property in Brampton, Ont., for $258 million

November 15, 2024 at 16 h 19 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Canadian Tire selling industrial property in Brampton, Ont., for $258 million

TORONTO — Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. has signed a deal to sell an industrial property in the Greater Toronto Area for $258 million.

The company says the property in Brampton, Ont., includes 1.5 million square feet of industrial real estate that is no longer needed as a result of supply chain investments and consolidation in recent years.

The deal to sell the property comes after a competitive bid process launched in the first quarter of 2024.

Canadian Tire says the sale will result in a pre-tax gain of approximately $240 million on closing and will be treated as a normalizing item.

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2024, subject to customary closing conditions.

The company says proceeds from the sale will be used to reduce debt.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:CTC.A)

Share this article

Suggested articles

Indochino CEO Green named chair, becomes co-owner of Canadian Elite Basketball League
Ontario News

Indochino CEO Green named chair, becomes co-owner of Canadian Elite Basketball League

TORONTO — It was an easy decision for Drew Green to become involved with the Canadian Elite Basketball…

Brampton, Ont., reaches tentative agreement with union representing city workers
Ontario News

Brampton, Ont., reaches tentative agreement with union representing city workers

BRAMPTON, Ont. — The City of Brampton says it reached a tentative agreement with the union representing…

Another person charged in violent protests at Hindu temple in Brampton, Ont.
Ontario News

Another person charged in violent protests at Hindu temple in Brampton, Ont.

BRAMPTON, Ont. — Police say they have arrested and charged another person following tense and sometimes…