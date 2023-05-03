Canadian Tire to acquire 10 Bed Bath & Beyond leases for $1.6 million

May 2, 2023 at 21 h 24 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Canadian Tire to acquire 10 Bed Bath & Beyond leases for $1.6 million

TORONTO — Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. says it’s acquiring 10 former Bed Bath & Beyond leases to expand its Mark’s and Pro Hockey Life banners.

The Toronto-based retailer says it’s taking on the leases for a final purchase price of $1.6 million.

Six of the leases will be for relocations of clothing in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, while the other four will be new Pro Hockey Life stores in Ontario.

Canadian Tire says the 10 leases combined make up more than 242,000 square feet of retail space.

Bed Bath & Beyond’s Canadian arm was granted an initial order for creditor protection in February as its U.S. parent company struggled to stay afloat, filing for bankruptcy protection itself just over two months later.

Canadian Tire capped off its centennial year with strong growth in its automotive business, while sales at Mark’s also rose.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 2, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:CTC)

Share this article

Suggested articles

Who will be the first Canadian in deep space? Officials to unveil Artemis II crew
Ontario News

Who will be the first Canadian in deep space? Officials to unveil Artemis II crew

HOUSTON — It's like a high-tech, high-stakes Canadian Idol finale — only instead of a recording contract,…

Def Jam’s new exec Kardinal Offishall to Canadian celebs: show your support at home
Ontario News

Def Jam’s new exec Kardinal Offishall to Canadian celebs: show your support at home

TORONTO — Kardinal Offishall has a message for his fellow Canadian celebrities: you've got to step…

Bed Bath & Beyond Canada granted creditor protection, retailer winding down
Ontario News

Bed Bath & Beyond Canada granted creditor protection, retailer winding down

TORONTO — Bed Bath & Beyond Canada Ltd. was granted an initial order for creditor protection by…