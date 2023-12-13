Canadians dominate first Professional Women’s Hockey League rosters

TORONTO — The six teams in the Professional Women’s Hockey League have declared their rosters for the PWHL’s inaugural season starting Jan. 1.

Montreal, Toronto, Ottawa, New York, Boston and Minnesota will each carry 23 players, plus three reserve players.

A total of 157 players from 12 different countries, including a league-leading 90 Canadians, will suit up in the league’s first season. The United States has 53 players on rosters.

The first regular season game in PWHL history will be played New Year’s Day at Toronto’s Mattamy Athletic Centre between Toronto and New York.

The teams have yet to be named.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 12, 2023.