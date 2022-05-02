Candidate registration opens for Ontario municipal elections

TORONTO — Ontario residents who want to run for mayor, councillor or school board trustee in municipal elections across the province can now file their nomination papers.

The period to file technically began May 1, but since clerk offices are not open on weekends, nominations started to be accepted Monday morning.

The 2022 municipal elections are expected to take place on Oct. 24 across Ontario.

Prospective candidates have until Aug. 19 to register and submit the required documents.

Until a nomination is filed, a person cannot raise or spend any money on their campaign.

In Toronto, Mayor John Tory announced in March that he would be seeking a third term.

Tory first won office in 2014 and again in 2018. If he is re-elected and serves the entire four-year term, he would become Toronto’s longest serving mayor.

In Ottawa, Mayor Jim Watson said in December that he would not seek re-election. By the time October rolls around, Watson will have been mayor for 12 years.

The decision by Watson opens the door for someone new to take on the role or even a familiar to face to make their return to the office. Bob Chiarelli, who became the first mayor of the amalgamated city of Ottawa in 2000 and served two terms, is kicking off his campaign Monday.

The municipal election cycle kicks off just as the Ontario provincial election campaign is expected to get underway this week.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 2, 2022.