Canisia Lubrin, Fawn Parker make Writers’ Trust fiction prize short list

TORONTO — Poet-novelists Canisia Lubrin and Fawn Parker are among the authors shortlisted for the Atwood Gibson Writers’ Trust Fiction Prize.

The Writers’ Trust of Canada announced the finalists for the $60,000 prize on Wednesday.

Lubrin, the Whitby, Ont., writer who won the Griffin Poetry Prize in 2020, made the list for her novel “Code Noir,” while Parker, Fredericton’s poet laureate, is in the running for her book “Hi, It’s Me.”

Sheung-King, the pen name for Richmond, B.C.- and Hong Kong-based author Aaron Tang, made the list for “Batshit Seven,” about a millennial living through the Hong Kong protests.

Finalists also include Edmonton’s Conor Kerr for his novel “Prairie Edge” and Montreal’s Éric Chacour for “What I Know About You,” translated from French by Pablo Strauss of Quebec City.

The winner will be announced at the annual Writers’ Trust Awards on Nov. 19.

Both Kerr and Chacour made the long list for the Giller Prize, while Lubrin, Parker and Sheung-King withdrew their names from Giller consideration over lead sponsor Scotiabank’s investment in an Israeli arms manufacturer.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 25, 2024.