Cannabis company Canopy Growth reports Q2 loss, revenue down from year ago

November 9, 2022 — Changed at 10 h 42 min on November 9, 2022
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Cannabis company Canopy Growth reports Q2 loss, revenue down from year ago

SMITHS FALLS, Ont. — Canopy Growth Corp. reported a loss in its latest quarter as its revenue fell compared with a year ago.

The cannabis company says its net loss amounted to $231.9 million or 47 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a net loss of $16.3 million or three cents per share a year ago.

Canopy says the bigger loss was primarily due to non-cash fair value changes and an increase in asset impairment and restructuring costs, partially offset by improved margins.

Net revenue for the three-month period amounted to $117.9 million, down from $131.4 million in the same quarter last year.

Canopy says the drop in revenue was due to increased competition in the Canadian adult-use cannabis market, the sale of C3 Cannabinoid Compound Company GmbH and softer performance from This Works, offset by growth at BioSteel.

Last month, Canopy announced a plan to speed up its foray into the U.S. market with a new U.S.-domiciled company meant to hold its cannabis investments made in the United States.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 9, 2022.

Companies in this story: (TSX:WEED)

Note to readers: This is a corrected story. The headlines in an earlier version included the wrong fiscal quarter.

Share this article
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Suggested articles

Ontario News

Canopy Growth sees $2B net loss as Ontario cannabis company takes large writedown

SMITHS FALLS, Ont. — Canopy Growth Corp. saw a net loss of more than $2 billion in its most recent…

Canopy warns Nasdaq objects to plans for U.S. holding company, could delist pot firm
Ontario News

Canopy warns Nasdaq objects to plans for U.S. holding company, could delist pot firm

SMITHS FALLS, Ont. — Canopy Growth Corp. is warning a U.S. holding company it wants to set up could…

Canopy Growth looks to grow U.S. business with new holding company structure
Ontario News

Canopy Growth looks to grow U.S. business with new holding company structure

SMITHS FALLS, Ont. — Canopy Growth Corp. says it is looking to grow its U.S. business with the creation…