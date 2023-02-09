Cannabis company Canopy Growth to lay off 800, close and consolidate some facilities

SMITHS FALLS, Ont. — Canopy Growth Corp. is laying off 800 workers as part of a transformation plan that will see the company close its hallmark 1 Hershey facility and consolidate some of its cultivation operations.

The Smiths Falls, Ont. cannabis company says the layoff will impact 35 per cent of its workforce and take place over the next several months.

The changes are meant to help the company reach profitability and enable sustainable and long-term growth.

In addition to the layoff, Canopy will wind down operations at 1 Hershey Drive, a Smith Falls site just south of Ottawa that housed flower and edible production, along with office space.

The company will now complete post-production flower activity at 99 Lorne St., which is across the street from 1 Hershey and already has a regional distribution centre, bottling facility and beverage capabilities.

Canopy will also cease to source flower from its Mirabel, Que. facility, consolidate cultivation at its Kincardine, Ont., and Kelowna, B.C, sites and partner with Quebec-based EXKA, which holds the world’s largest cannabis library, who will manage its genetics program.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2023.

