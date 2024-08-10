Cannabis oils and softgels recalled due to intoxicating ingredients: Heath Canada

August 9, 2024 at 22 h 06 min
The Canadian Press
Health Canada has announced a recall of several cannabis oils and softgels because they may contain unexpected amounts of THC and HHC.

The agency says both ingredients are intoxicants and could pose a danger to consumers.

The affected products include specific dosages of Emprise CBN+CBD Softgels, NuLeaf Naturals Full Spectrum Hemp Multicannabinoid Oil and Oil Softgels, and Ultra Plus Multicannabinoid Oil and Softgels.

They were sold to consumers by authorized retailers in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Yukon between December 2022 and July 2024.

The products were also sold to medical clients through Rosebud Productions Inc., Open Fields Winnipeg, Open Fields Saskatchewan and Médicibis in Quebec.

Both Health Canada and the recalling company, iNaturally Organic Inc., have received reports of adverse reactions.

Health Canada says consumers should immediately stop taking the affected cannabis oils and softgels and either throw them out or return them to where they bought them.

To see the specific dosages and lot numbers affected, visit https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 9, 2024.

Canadian Press health coverage receives support through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. CP is solely responsible for this content.

