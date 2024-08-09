Canopy Growth reports $127.1M Q1 loss, revenue down from year ago

August 9, 2024 at 14 h 15 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Canopy Growth reports $127.1M Q1 loss, revenue down from year ago

SMITHS FALLS, Ont. — Canopy Growth Corp. posted a larger loss in its latest quarter compared with a year ago as its revenue declined.

The cannabis producer says its loss attributable to the company amounted to $127.1 million or $1.60 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30.

The result compared with a loss of $38.1 million or 69 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue for the first quarter of the company’s 2025 financial year totalled $75.8 million, down from $88.6 million in the same quarter last year.

Net revenue was $66.2 million, down from $76.3 million, mostly due to the impact of divested businesses.

Canopy says its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization amounted to a loss of $5.3 million in its latest quarter compared with a loss of $23 million a year earlier.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 9, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:WEED)

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

S&P/TSX composite up, while U.S. stock markets also rise at end of a volatile week
Ontario News

S&P/TSX composite up, while U.S. stock markets also rise at end of a volatile week

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index moved higher in late-morning trading, helped by gains in base metal…