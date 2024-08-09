Canopy Growth reports $127.1M Q1 loss, revenue down from year ago

SMITHS FALLS, Ont. — Canopy Growth Corp. posted a larger loss in its latest quarter compared with a year ago as its revenue declined.

The cannabis producer says its loss attributable to the company amounted to $127.1 million or $1.60 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30.

The result compared with a loss of $38.1 million or 69 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue for the first quarter of the company’s 2025 financial year totalled $75.8 million, down from $88.6 million in the same quarter last year.

Net revenue was $66.2 million, down from $76.3 million, mostly due to the impact of divested businesses.

Canopy says its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization amounted to a loss of $5.3 million in its latest quarter compared with a loss of $23 million a year earlier.

