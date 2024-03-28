Capitals defenceman Ethan Bear enters NHL/NHLPA assistance program

TORONTO — Washington Capitals defenceman Ethan Bear is entering the NHL and NHL Players’ Association’s joint assistance program and will be unavailable to the club for an indefinite period.

The NHLPA and NHL said in a joint release Wednesday that Bear will be eligible to return to on-ice competition when cleared by the program administrators.

The 25-year-old from Ochapowace First Nation, near Regina, is in his first season with Washington after signing a two-year, US$4.125-million deal in December.

He joined the Capitals after injuring his shoulder while representing Canada at the 2023 world hockey championship and undergoing surgery.

Bear has a goal and three assists in 24 games with Washington this season.

He has 17 goals and 50 assists in 275 NHL games with Edmonton, Carolina, Vancouver and Washington.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 27, 2024.