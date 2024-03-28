Capitals defenceman Ethan Bear enters NHL/NHLPA assistance program

March 27, 2024 at 22 h 40 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Capitals defenceman Ethan Bear enters NHL/NHLPA assistance program

TORONTO — Washington Capitals defenceman Ethan Bear is entering the NHL and NHL Players’ Association’s joint assistance program and will be unavailable to the club for an indefinite period.

The NHLPA and NHL said in a joint release Wednesday that Bear will be eligible to return to on-ice competition when cleared by the program administrators.

The 25-year-old from Ochapowace First Nation, near Regina, is in his first season with Washington after signing a two-year, US$4.125-million deal in December.

He joined the Capitals after injuring his shoulder while representing Canada at the 2023 world hockey championship and undergoing surgery.

Bear has a goal and three assists in 24 games with Washington this season.

He has 17 goals and 50 assists in 275 NHL games with Edmonton, Carolina, Vancouver and Washington.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 27, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Ontario international student permits to go to in-demand areas
Ontario News

Ontario international student permits to go to in-demand areas

TORONTO — Ontario will prioritize its newly reduced number of international undergraduate student study permits to post-secondary…

Ontario News

Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange: Toronto Stock Exchange (22,107.08, up…