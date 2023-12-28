Car theft suspect jumps in Lake Ontario, hides in pipe before arrest: police

December 28, 2023 at 17 h 59 min
The Canadian Press
Halton Regional Police say they have arrested a man who tried to evade arrest by jumping in Lake Ontario and hiding in a pipe.

They say they received a call on Wednesday morning about a 35-year-old male suspected of possessing a stolen vehicle in the Spencer Smith Park area of Burlington, Ont. 

Police say that when officers arrived at the scene, the suspect attempted to avoid arrest by jumping in the lake and “concealing himself within a pipe.”

A Halton police tactical unit, a police marine unit from Hamilton, and Burlington firefighters were called to the scene. 

The suspect was removed from the lake before officers arrested him. 

Police say he was then taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for hypothermia. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 28, 2023.

