November 13, 2023 at 14 h 26 min
The Canadian Press
Cargojet CEO Ajay Virmani moving to executive chair role, names co-CEOs

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Cargojet Inc. says founder and chief executive Ajay Virmani is stepping down and moving to the role of executive chair at the start of next year.

In his new job, the air cargo carrier says Virmani will focus on strategy, strategic customer partnerships, acquisitions of major assets including aircraft and corporate governance.

Virmani will be replaced by a pair of longtime Cargojet executives.

The company says chief corporate officer Pauline Dhillon and chief strategy officer Jamie Porteous will become co-chief executives, effective Jan. 1, 2024.

Both Dhillon and Porteous have been with the company since its start 22 years ago.

Cargojet provides air cargo services across North America with a fleet of over 40 aircraft. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:CJT)

