Caring Society tries to force Canada back to the table to talk child welfare reform

January 15, 2025 at 17 h 59 min
Alessia Passafiume, The Canadian Press
OTTAWA — The First Nations Child and Family Caring Society is calling on the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal to force the federal government back to the negotiation table on First Nations child welfare reforms.

The society filed a motion with the tribunal Tuesday calling for an order directing the federal government to negotiate child welfare reforms with both the society and the Assembly of First Nations, and ensuring the society has a seat at the table for coming consultations between the AFN and Ottawa on First Nations child welfare reform in Ontario.

Those consultations were announced on Jan. 7 — one day after the federal government told the AFN it could not renegotiate a $47.8 billion child welfare reform agreement on a national level.

That agreement was struck between Canada, the Chiefs of Ontario, Nishnawbe Aski Nation and the Assembly of First Nations in July after a nearly two-decade-long legal fight over Ottawa’s underfunding of on-reserve child welfare services.

Chiefs ultimately voted down that deal at two separate gatherings, saying it did not go far enough to protect their from discrimination.

Now, with Ottawa saying it’s only prepared to renegotiate with First Nations in Ontario, other regions are left wondering what will happen with reforms in their communities.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 15, 2025.

