Carlos Febles hired as Blue Jays third base coach. Bench coach Don Mattingly’s role expanded

November 8, 2023 at 2 h 03 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Associated Press
Comment count:

TORONTO (AP) — Carlos Febles was hired Tuesday as third base coach of the Toronto Blue Jays, who expanded the duties of bench coach Don Mattingly to include the title of offensive coordinator.

The 47-year-old Febles was a second baseman for Kansas City from 1998-03 and joined the Blue Jays after 17 seasons coaching in the Boston Red Sox organization. He replaced Luis Rivera, who retired after last season.

Febles managed more than 900 games in Boston’s minor league system before joining the Red Sox as infield instructor in 2017. He was Boston’s third base coach from 2018-23.

Mattingly, a former New York Yankees captain and Los Angeles Dodgers and Miami manager, was hired as Toronto’s bench coach in November 2022.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Jays add third base coach Febles, add offensive coordinator to Mattingly’s role
Ontario News

Jays add third base coach Febles, add offensive coordinator to Mattingly’s role

TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have hired Carlos Febles as third base coach and expanded the duties…

Ontario News

OHL roundup: Spirit edge Sting 3-2 in front of 3,671 students

SARNIA, Ont. — Matyas Sapovaliv scored the winning goal to lead the Saginaw Spirit to a 3-2 win over the Sarnia Sting in Ontario…