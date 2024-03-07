Catherine Leroux’s ‘The Future,’ defended by Heather O’Neill, wins CBC’s Canada Reads

Catherine Leroux’s ‘The Future,’ defended by Heather O’Neill, wins CBC’s Canada Reads

TORONTO — Catherine Leroux’s post-apocalyptic novel “The Future” has triumphed in this year’s edition of Canada Reads.

Montreal-based writer Heather O’Neill defended the book on the CBC competition show, which names a “must-read” Canadian book on a specific theme.

This year’s participants argued that their pick was “one book to carry us forward.”

O’Neill argued that Leroux’s book, which was translated from the original French by Susan Ouriou and published by Biblioasis, presents a “model for a society where everyone’s dream life is equally important.”

The novel follows a woman who searches for her missing granddaughters in an alternate version of Detroit, which was never surrendered by the French.

“The Future” beat out Tea Mutonji’s “Shut Up You’re Pretty,” defended by actor Kudakwashe Rutendo; Jessica Johns’ “Bad Cree,” defended by Olympian Dallas Soonias; Christina Wong’s “Denison Avenue,” defended by former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi; and Carley Fortune’s “Meet Me at the Lake,” defended by fashion influencer Mirian Njoh.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 7, 2024.

