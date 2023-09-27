CBC launches free ad-supported comedy channel CBC Comedy

September 27, 2023 at 16 h 36 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — CBC is wading deeper into the world of free ad-supported, streaming with a new comedy channel.

The public broadcaster has launched CBC Comedy, offering non-stop access to its original sketch shows, comedy series and standup specials.

That includes half-hour hits “Schitt’s Creek,” “Kim’s Convenience” and “Run the Burbs” and sketch series “Tallboyz” and “Baroness von Sketch Show.”

CBC says the newest seasons of current comedies will remain exclusively available on CBC Gem.

CBC Comedy joins CBC News Explore as yet another free, ad-supported streaming television option known as a FAST channel. CBC says a regional FAST news channel called CBC News BC will launch next year.

CBC Comedy is available on CBC Gem, and will also launch on LG Channels, The Roku Channel and Samsung TV Plus later this fall.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 27, 2023.

