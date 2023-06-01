CBC to add free streaming channels for local news, comedy

TORONTO — CBC is set to launch more free streaming channels including one dedicated to comedy and several focused on local news.

The public broadcaster says two ad-supported streamers will debut this fall with more expected in 2024.

CBC Comedy will offer a constant feed of CBC series, sketch comedy and standup specials including current episodes of “Run the Burbs,” “Son of a Critch” and “Sort Of,” as well as past seasons of defunct shows “Kim’s Convenience,” “Schitt’s Creek” and “Baroness Von Sketch Show.”

CBC News BC will stream local news from the West Coast and be the first of multiple local news streamers planned for connected TVs, the CBC News App and CBC Gem.

The plans are among the newly announced programming lineup for the main network and CBC Gem, much of which won’t land until winter 2024.

Additions set for the new year include the workplace comedy “One More Time” from comedian D.J. Demers, the police series “Allegiance,” the Vancouver-set procedural “Wild Cards,” and the reality competition “The Great Canadian Pottery Throw Down.”

“We remain focused on serving Canadians on the platform of their choice and offering what no other media company in this country can: the essential information audiences rely on each and every day, and authentic entertainment that reflects the changing face of Canada,” CBC Executive Vice-President Barbara Williams said Thursday in a release.

“We’re different. We stand apart from others, just as strong and just as significant. We want all Canadians to see CBC as their thing – as a Canada thing that makes everyone feel they belong, regardless of their age, background or location.”

New this fall are previously announced extended versions of two feature films, reimagined for the small screen: the five-part Indigenous residential school saga “Bones of Crows,” and three-part tech series “BlackBerry.”

They join returning fall series “Sort Of,” “This Hour Has 22 Minutes,” “Heartland,” “Murdoch Mysteries” and “SkyMed.”

“Run the Burbs” and “Son of A Critch” are set to return in winter 2024.

Returning reality fare this fall includes “Best in Miniature,” “Dragons’ Den,” “Family Feud Canada,” “The Great Canadian Baking Show” and “Still Standing,” with reality series set for 2024 including “Bollywed,” “Canada’s Ultimate Challenge,” “Push” and “Stuff the British Stole.”

New fall documentary series include “Black Life: Untold Stories” and “Swan Song,” billed as a character-driven series following Karen Kain’s final year with the National Ballet of Canada.

The winter doc lineup includes new series “For the Culture with Amanda Parris” in which the broadcaster hosts conversations that centre Blackness and “The Nature of Things,” which welcomes new hosts Sarika Cullis-Suzuki and Anthony Morgan.

The summer lineup includes third seasons of “Moonshine” and “Race Against the Tide,” both returning July 16.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 1, 2023.