‘Celebrating Gordon Lightfoot’ special set for Canada Day on CBC Radio and CBC Gem

June 24, 2024 at 15 h 54 min
Reading time: 1 min
David Friend, The Canadian Press
TORONTO — CBC plans to mark Canada Day with a toast to homegrown legend Gordon Lightfoot.

The national broadcaster says it’s marked July 1 to release the previously recorded tribute concert “Celebrating Gordon Lightfoot” on CBC Gem, CBC Radio and audio app CBC Listen.

Taped last month at Toronto’s Massey Hall, the program features performances by Tom Cochrane, Allison Russell, Burton Cummings and Lightfoot’s daughter Meredith Moon, among others.

The evening also included a surprise appearance by Rush’s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, who joined Blue Rodeo to perform Lightfoot’s “The Way I Feel.”

Lightfoot, considered one of Canada’s most influential musicians, died last year after a series of health problems.

His death led to an array of tributes from across the world, including at Massey – often called his second home.

“Celebrating Gordon Lightfoot” premieres at 9 a.m. ET on CBC Gem and airs on CBC Radio One at 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. in each local market. It will also stream worldwide on CBC Music’s YouTube channel.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 24, 2024.

